Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Webco Industries

Webco Industries will be conducting open interviews for General Plant Production, Maintenance Technicians, Controls Technician, Tooling Technician!

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 am – Noon

Location: Cranberry Mall (old JC Penney’s space), 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319

Minimum requirements:

Must have High School Diploma or GED

Must have good work history — relative experience preferred

Must show willingness to learn

Must plan to spend several hours at the interview

Need to bring all contact information, work history, etc. in order to fully complete the application for employment prior to the interview

Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

For more information and a complete list of openings visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

