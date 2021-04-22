Featured Local Job: Residential Program Worker

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.

Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour

Salary: $12.00 an hour

Description:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101rst anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefits package with health care valued at $6,000. Part-time positions come with healthcare and a retirement savings plan.

Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:

High School diploma or GED equivalent required.

Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.

Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off, and eligibility for their retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and a retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $13-13.50 with a $3,000 sign-on bonus!!!

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to [email protected]

