Keystone High School to Present ‘Once On This Island’

KNOX, Pa. – Keystone High School will present its 2021 musical production “Once On This Island” on April 22, 23, and 24.

In-person seating for the show is very limited; however, the show will be streamed for friends, family, and community members unable to attend in-person.

Streaming ticket information is available on Keystone High School’s website at www.keyknox.com/highschool.

There is a small fee for the streamed performance. The streaming fee is required by the show’s licensing company.

The show centers on Ti Moune, who is a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island.

When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Members of this year’s musical are Mariah Beary as Ti Moune; Tanner Vickers as Daniel Beauxhomme; Carla Schoeppner as Asaka; Rori Vickers as Agwe; Bryanna Mong as Erzulie; Caleb Thompson as Papa Ge; Leia Bauer as Mama Euralie; Collin LaVan as TonTon Julian; Mira Dixon as Andrea Deveraux-Beauxhomme; Alex Huffman as Armand Beauxhomme; Kathy Buzard as Little Ti Moune; and Mason Thompson as the gatekeeper.

The storytellers are Alyssa Klingler, Bryanna Mong, Garrett Schick, Jordan McElravy, Kaleb Gooden, Kylee King, Nate Buzard, and Sara Cotton.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.