 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Keystone High School to Present ‘Once On This Island’

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

175624326_2223628701103058_7930026076247591473_nKNOX, Pa. – Keystone High School will present its 2021 musical production “Once On This Island” on April 22, 23, and 24.

In-person seating for the show is very limited; however, the show will be streamed for friends, family, and community members unable to attend in-person.

Streaming ticket information is available on Keystone High School’s website at www.keyknox.com/highschool.

There is a small fee for the streamed performance. The streaming fee is required by the show’s licensing company.

The show centers on Ti Moune, who is a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island.

175834000_503539587656838_322349232042860669_n

When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Members of this year’s musical are Mariah Beary as Ti Moune; Tanner Vickers as Daniel Beauxhomme; Carla Schoeppner as Asaka; Rori Vickers as Agwe; Bryanna Mong as Erzulie; Caleb Thompson as Papa Ge; Leia Bauer as Mama Euralie; Collin LaVan as TonTon Julian; Mira Dixon as Andrea Deveraux-Beauxhomme; Alex Huffman as Armand Beauxhomme; Kathy Buzard as Little Ti Moune; and Mason Thompson as the gatekeeper.

The storytellers are Alyssa Klingler, Bryanna Mong, Garrett Schick, Jordan McElravy, Kaleb Gooden, Kylee King, Nate Buzard, and Sara Cotton.

175600353_1421401858200217_7025281530635226419_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.