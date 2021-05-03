Kathy L. Schrecengost, 60, of New Bethlehem, died late Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on March 1, 1961, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Josephine (Schall) Wiant.

Kathy was married to Bob L. Schrecengost on June 12, 1999, and he survives. She is also survived by three children, Alicia Walters and her husband, Michael Fox of Templeton, Randall Walters and his wife, Natalie, of Parker, and Mason Schrecengost and his wife, Heather, of Hawthorn, and eleven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lanny Wiant, Sr. and a sister, Christine Wiant.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.