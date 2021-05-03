Say What?!: Twins Accepted to 15 Colleges, Earn $1.53M in Scholarships

NORTH CAROLINA – A pair of 17-year-old North Carolina twins have some big decisions ahead of them after being accepted into 15 colleges — and receiving $1.53 million in merit-based scholarships.

Reagan and Ricardo Razon, 17, who are preparing to graduate on June 12 from Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh, received acceptance letters from 15 schools including Harvard University, Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, and Duke University.

