Keystone Sweeps ACV in Track Action

The Keystone Panthers had a 2-for-2 day on the track, as the Panther boys topped A-C Valley 98-46, while the Keystone girls’ team was 79-59 victors over the Falcons.

The Panther boys were dominant in their win, winning in all but one of the track events to take the lion’s share of the points. Koby Buzard won two events, taking home wins in the 800 and 1600 meter races. A-C Valley performed better in the field events, with Landon Chalmers sweeping the three throwing events.

The girls’ meet was more balanced, with both teams trading victories. Samantha Heller scored two key wins for Keystone in the 1600 and 3200 meter races, providing the Panthers with vital points in the long-distance events. Paige Klingler won both the 100 and 200 meter races for A-C Valley. Baylee Blauser won both of the jumping events for the Falcons, while Cassidy Morris won both the shot put and discus for Keystone.

