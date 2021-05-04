 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Keystone Sweeps ACV in Track Action

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic Track 2The Keystone Panthers had a 2-for-2 day on the track, as the Panther boys topped A-C Valley 98-46, while the Keystone girls’ team was 79-59 victors over the Falcons.

The Panther boys were dominant in their win, winning in all but one of the track events to take the lion’s share of the points. Koby Buzard won two events, taking home wins in the 800 and 1600 meter races. A-C Valley performed better in the field events, with Landon Chalmers sweeping the three throwing events.

The girls’ meet was more balanced, with both teams trading victories. Samantha Heller scored two key wins for Keystone in the 1600 and 3200 meter races, providing the Panthers with vital points in the long-distance events. Paige Klingler won both the 100 and 200 meter races for A-C Valley. Baylee Blauser won both of the jumping events for the Falcons, while Cassidy Morris won both the shot put and discus for Keystone.

Full Results

Boys

Girls


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.