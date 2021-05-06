 

Say What?!: iPhone Discovered in Sand by Treasure Hunter Still Works

Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Treasure-hunter-finds-tourists-lost-iPhone-on-Florida-beachFORT MYERS BEACH, Fl. – A man who found a lost iPhone underwater in the sand while using his metal detector was surprised to discover the phone still worked.

Joe Lynch found the phone while was walking Fort Myers Beach with his metal detector and was then able to use the emergency contact button to reach the owner’s sister in Michigan.

Read the full story here.


