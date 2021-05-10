Former Clarion County Man Who Raped Four Children Sentenced to Up to 80 Years in Prison

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former resident of Clarion and Jefferson Counties who sexually assaulted four minors over a six-year period was sentenced to up to 80 years in state prison on Friday.

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that, after a Megan’s Law hearing on Friday, May 7, Andy Ryan Powell, 32, formerly of Brookville and Sykesville, was sentenced to 36 to 80 years by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora.

Powell was also found to be a Sexually Violent Predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

Court documents indicate Powell pled guilty to the following charges on January 6:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1 (32 counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2 (seven counts)

– Disseminate Explicit Sexual Material to Minor, Felony 3 (nine counts)

The charges stem from an investigation into reports of sexual abuse of four children that occurred over a six-year period.

According to a press release from District Attorney Jeff Burkett, Powell’s plea was an “Open Plea,” meaning that there was no agreement as to the sentence he would receive, leaving the sentencing at the discretion of Judge Foradora.

“I want to commend the Brookville Police Department, Chief Markle, and Officer Shawn Hollobaugh for an outstanding investigation in this matter. Great investigations produce results like this,” Burkett stated in the release.

“Andy Powell will no longer be a menace to young children. He will be in a state prison for at least three and a half decades.”

Burkett also lauded his veteran county detectives, Jeff Lee and Dave Ray, who worked on the investigation, noting that they “always do great work.” Finally, Burkett recognized Western PA CARES for Kids for their “kind, compassionate treatment of the victims of this awful abuse. Pat Berger did wonderful, thorough forensic interviews of these precious children and allowed them to tell their accounts of this terrible abuse in a safe, warm, and caring environment. This is the cornerstone of our entire system of child abuse investigation. It is because of this great team that we have enjoyed such great success over the years protecting Jefferson County’s most vulnerable citizens.”

