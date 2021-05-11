C-L Baseball Tops ACV, Karns City Softball Rolls: May 10 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 10 scores and recaps.

(C-L’s Bryson Huwar)

Baseball Results

C-L 7, A-C Valley 1

(Recap by Steve Smail)

Corbin Coulson went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBI’s including a home run while Bryson Huwar went the distance on the mound to help Clarion-Limestone win their sixth straight game with a 7-1 victory over A-C Valley on Monday afternoon in Emlenton.

Huwar allowed one unearned run on three hits with one walk, one hit batter, and 14 strikeouts.

Huwar also helped his own cause at the plate with two hits including a home run and two RBI’s. Tommy Smith, Hayden Callen, Jordan Hesdon, Jake Smith, and Jack Craig also each added one hit. Smith and Callen each hit a double with Smith driving in a run.

C-L (7-2 overall) scored all seven runs during the middle innings with two runs in the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth. A-C Valley scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Riley Bauer had two of the three Falcons hits while Ryan Cooper added the other. Cooper also suffered the loss on the mound.

Brookville 6, DuBois 5

Brookville had a 6-0 lead headed into the bottom of the sixth and survived a late comeback to top DuBois, 6-5.

The Raiders led due in part to the hitting of Jace Miner, Hunter Roney, and Chase Palmer. Miner went 3-for-4 with a first-inning bomb and a pair of doubles, driving in two runs. Roney and Palmer each went 2-for-3 with a pair of 2 RBI doubles, with Roney doing his damage in the fifth and Palmer in the sixth.

Things got interesting for DuBois in the sixth as the Beavers scored a pair of runs via a Michael Orzechowski single, cutting the deficit to 6-2. The Beavers applied more pressure in the bottom of the seventh, as a Chandler Ho double drove in a run, and after an intentional walk and a run-scoring passed ball, a Brycen Dinkfelt single cut the lead to 6-5. With one out and the tying run on first, Hunter Roney forced Nathan Tyler into a game-ending double play to preserve the 6-5 lead.

Ho went 3-for-4 for DuBois with a double and an RBI. Ho also took the loss on the mound, conceding four runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out six. Miner picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits, walking four, and striking out 11.

Moniteau 15, Forest Area 0 (4 Innings)

The bats were alive for Moniteau in a 15-0 four-inning win over Forest Area. The Warriors tallied one in the first, seven in the second, five in the third, and two in the fourth to take the victory. Four players had two hits for Moniteau, with Brady Thompson leading the way with a triple and four RBI. Dean Hershey also went 2-for-3 with a triple for Moniteau.

Thompson collected the win for Moniteau, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit, striking out six.

Clarion Area 12, Karns City 10 (8 Innings)

Softball Results

Karns City 15, Clarion Area 0 (3 Innings)

Karns City’s big bats proved too much for Clarion in a dominant 15-0 three-inning win. An 11-run second was key for the Gremlins, who scored nine runs with two outs in the inning. Garrah Milochik, Jess Dunn, Ashley Fox, and Megan Whitmire each had two hits for Karns City, with Fox and Milochik adding home runs. Rossi Mcmillen also reached base three times for the Gremlins.

Marra Patton threw three scoreless innings for the Gremlins, allowing no hits and walks while striking out five. A third-inning error on a Mackenzie Aaron hit ball was the only runner to reach base for Clarion.

Moniteau 10, Forest Area 0 (5 Innings)

Patience at the plate was key in Moniteau’s 10-0 win over Forest Area. The Warriors collected only seven hits on the evening but were able to work 12 walks and a hit-by-pitch, fueling their offense. Rylee Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Warriors, while Emily Staab provided a two-RBI double.

Courtney Stewart pitched the duration for Moniteau, allowing no runs on two hits, striking out eight.

