ACV Girls Track Tops Union, North Clarion Boys Prevail

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic Track 2The A-C Valley Falcons track squads were both in action on Tuesday, with the girls team topping Union and the boys team falling to North Clarion.

The girls meet was a tight affair, with the Falcons pulling out a 67-62 team win. A-C Valley came out on top in the jumping events, with Baylee Blauser taking home a pair of wins. Union bossed the throwing events, with Dominika Logue nabbing two victories. Evie Bliss won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Union, but Isabella Hunt led A-C Valley’s success in the longer distances, providing the Falcons with the necessary points to take the win.

The boys meet was more lopsided, with North Clarion prevailing 96-49. The Wolves swept the track events, highlighted by Aiden Thomas’ double win in the hurdles. Landon Chalmers swept the throwing events for A-C Valley, but the Wolves’ advantage in the track events proved to be too much to overcome.


