Featured Local Job: Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Account Manager

Competitive Wages + Benefits

Mercer County



45 day temporary to permanent

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening, 3-5 years experience, Degree preferred but not required. Computers skills, CRM experience preferred but not required

Duties (but not limited to):

Work closely with Regional Manager and Sales Reps

Understand all aspects of equipment

Manage Inventory

Understand Injection, Extrusion and Blow Molding processes

Create quotes and follow up strategies

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

Customer Service Rep.

$18/hr

90-day temporary to permanent

Are you looking for a career? Can you bring energy and enthusiasm to a team? If so, this job just might be what you are looking for. Thriving business seeking hard-working individuals who possess the ability to provide excellent customer service by means of phone and email.

Must have prior Sales experience with Industrial/Mfg. Products

Post Secondary Education in Sales/Business preferred, but not required

Must be highly motivated

Must have strong organizational skills

Must have excellent computer skills including proficiency in Excel and ability to adapt to new software systems

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have strong Customer Service skills

Must have the ability to learn and understand the product and it’s functions

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

Picker/Packer

Oil City – 1st shift

Receive orders

Pick orders from inventory

Pack orders for shipping

$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipper/Packer

Franklin – 1st shift

Count finished product for order

Mark material with proper labeling

Examine product to make sure meets quality standards

Package material for Shipping

$10.50/hr, 90 days temporary to permanent

Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]

Project Manager

Mercer County – 1st shift

Competitive Wage

Full-time

Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales

Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met

Scheduling

Work with both clients and suppliers

Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees

Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding

Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

