Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Knight Cruisers to Host Cruise for the Cure on June 26

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

car-cruiseSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Knight Cruisers Car Club is holding a Cruise for the Cure to benefit the Clarion Cancer Center on June 26 at the Clarion Airport.

(Photo from a previous Knight Cruisers event)

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and will be held rain or shine.

The first 100 cars will receive dash plaques.

The event includes a live band, games for kids, a Chinese auction, and a 50/50 drawing.

No pets are permitted.

The Knight Cruisers raised $16,000.00 at the 2020 Cruise for the Cure.

Donations are currently being accepted. Please make donation checks payable to Knight Cruisers and mail the checks to 3157 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA 16240.

