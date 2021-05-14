 

County of Venango to Host Job Fair Today

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

venango-county-job-fairFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The County of Venango is holding a Job Fair on Friday, May 14.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Building located at 737 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. *Just follow the signs.

The County of Venango is currently targeting individuals interested in working in Human Services (Child Welfare, Protective Services, Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities, Substance Abuse) as well as Corrections. Summer positions include Bridge Crew, Food Crew, and maintenance and office positions at Two Mile Run County Park.

Stop in and bring your resume and college transcripts (where applicable).

Applications and job descriptions will be available. Testing where applicable.

(Click on the image for a larger version.)


