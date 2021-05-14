Logan Sell Named Clarion Rehab/CHAMP April Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Logan Sell as April’s Student Athletes of the Month.

Logan is a senior at Keystone High School where he participates in basketball, football, baseball, and track. Logan is also a member of select choir, Keystone high school musicals, and the National Honor Society. He participates in youth group and Karns City Legion ball outside of school. He works at Wolf’s Camping Resort mowing lawns, weed eating, and completing overall maintenance work.

Logan’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, woodworking, and playing baseball. Logan’s favorite sports memory takes place during basketball practice when the team would try to get two balls stuck in the net at one time and see how many balls they could stack in the net at one time; their record is nine.

Logan states that the most inspiring people in his life are his mother because she is the reason he can be involved in everything he could possibly ever want and his dad for letting him walk in his footsteps.

Logan would like to thank CHAMP for the honor of receiving Student-Athlete of the Month and the community, who always comes out to support. He would like to thank his grandparents for their constant love and support and also his coaches who have pushed him to be and do his best.

Logan plans to attend Slippery Rock University to pursue a degree in early childhood and physical education.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank DE Sports, Inc. and Sweet Basil for sponsoring April’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Logan has been awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

