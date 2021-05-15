Police: Rimersburg Man Behind Bars for Hitting, Biting His Father, Threatening to Kill Him

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is behind bars following an incident on Wednesday where he allegedly struck and bit his father and threatened to kill him.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Perry James Kriebel.

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Rimersburg Borough around 5:01 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, for a report of a physical domestic between a father and his son.

A known witness told police that Perry Kriebel had “attacked” his father and “was dangerous.” The witness reportedly stated that Perry had then left the residence with a metal shovel and said she “did not know if he would hurt himself or someone else,” according to the complaint.

New Bethlehem Borough Police then received notification that Kriebel had been apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police on Main Street in Rimersburg.

Police then spoke with the victim of the incident.

The victim reported that Kriebel had attacked him, striking him in the face, biting him on his left and right arms, and striking him in the face with a metal “bolt” approximately three to four inches in length, causing his mouth to bleed, according to the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Kriebel picked up a metal shovel and threatened to kill his father. Kriebel then left the residence and was walking on Main Street in Rimersburg.

Kriebel was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on May 12, with Judge Miller presiding.

