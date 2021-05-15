RBV and Keystone Tally Pair of Wins: May 14 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 14 scores and recaps.

(Kobe Bonanno Hit a Walkoff Single for Redbank Valley)

Baseball Results

Redbank Valley 10, Brockway 9

The Bulldogs fended off a late comeback, as Kobe Bonanno hit a walk-off single to lead Redbank Valley to a 10-9 win over Brockway.

Redbank Valley had a 9-2 lead heading into the final inning, with a four-run first setting the tone for the evening. A Ty Hetrick 2-RBI double was the highlight of the Bulldogs’ hot start. Brockway came storming back in the top of the seventh, scoring seven runs. The Rovers used free passes and errors to score their runs, and a two-out RBI single by Conner Ford tied the game at nine. The Bulldogs scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning, as a Hudson Martz walk was driven in by Bonanno, giving the Bulldogs the win.

Bryson Bain and Jimmy Gundlach led the Bulldogs with three hits and five combined RBI. Bonanno and Martz each had a pair of hits for Redbank Valley. Martz was Redbank Valley’s most efficient arm, pitching five innings of two-run ball, striking out seven. Benjamin Glasl led Brockway with two hits.

Brookville 16, Bradford 6 (5 Innings)

Brookville had 11 hits in their five-inning, 16-6 win over Bradford. Chase Palmer was Brookville’s key man, as he went 2-for-2 with two walks and five RBI. Palmer also pitched for the Raiders, allowing seven hits and six runs in five innings, striking out five.

Brookville did most of their scoring in the third and fourth innings, scoring nine and five runs in the frames to pull away with the game. Three Raiders had multi-hit evenings, with Bryce Rafferty and Hunter Roney accompanying Palmer with two hits apiece. Owen Caylor also drove in three runs for Brookville.

Keystone 14, Union 0 (5 Innings)

Eight Panthers had hits in Keystone’s big 14-0 win against Union. Keystone totaled 13 hits on the afternoon, with Aidan Sell, Tye Elder, Seth Apel, and Ian Keth each tallying multiple hits. Keth led the way with three hits, while Elder drove in a team-high three runs for Keystone. The Panthers scored a run in every inning, including five in the second and four in the third.

Logan Sell pitched well for Keystone, striking out nine batters in five innings pitched, allowing no runs on four hits and four walks.

C-L 11, Karns City 4

Behind a solid pitching performance by Hayden Callen where he retired 17 of the final 19 batters he faced while getting plenty of run support from his teammates, Clarion-Limestone rolled to an 11-4 victory over Karns City on Friday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

C-L (8-2 overall), winners of seven straight games, pounded out 13 hits with seven of those going for doubles while scoring runs in every inning but the sixth to pick up the victory.

Read the full recap here.

Softball Recaps

Redbank Valley 19, Brockway 4 (4 Innings)

Redbank Valley started strong and scored big in the fourth in a 19-4 four-inning win over Brockway. The Bulldogs had a 10-4 lead after two innings and exploded for eight runs in the fourth to secure the mercy-rule win.

Five players had multiple hits for Redbank Valley, with Savanna Boyer leading the way with three hits. Brooke Holben had two hits and two RBI, while Kia Sage had four RBI for the Bulldogs. Holben went the distance for Redbank in the circle, throwing four innings of four-hit, four-run ball, striking out eight.

Keystone 15, Union 0 (5 Innings)

Natalie Bowser and Emma Gruber each went yard in Keystone’s 15-0 win over Union. Bowser hit a three-run home run in the second inning, scoring three of Keystone’s eleven runs in the frame. Gruber went yard later in the inning, notching her first career home run for Keystone.

Alexandria Johnston went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot for Keystone, while Leah Exley also tallied three hits. Bowser pitched the duration for Keystone, allowing only two hits in her five innings of work.

Karns City 7, C-L 2

Karns City’s core of the order played a big role in the Gremlins’ 7-2 win over C-L. Jess Dunn and Ashley Fox each had a pair of hits for Karns City and combined to drive in five of the Gremlins’ seven runs. Dunn hit a pair of homers, bashing a two-run jack in the first and a solo shot in the third.

The Gremlins’ offense came up big in the sixth, as they turned a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 lead after an Ava Fox RBI groundout and Megan Whitmire RBI single. The Gremlins would add two more in the seventh, as Ashley Fox tripled, scoring a pair to conclude the scoring.

Marra Patton pitched all seven innings for Karns City, giving up six hits and two runs while striking out nine.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.