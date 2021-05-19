Albert Richard “Dick” Daly, 77, of Titusville (Cherrytree Township), died Monday night, May 17, 2021, at Corry Manor in Corry, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Titusville on June 19, 1943, to the late Charles and Florence (Renninger) Daly.

Mr. Daly served in the U.S. Army from 1960 through 1961.

In the past, Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, shoveling snow, and helping his son work on various projects.

He worked at the Windy Hill Dairy Farm near Titusville, and retired from Polk Center where he worked as a cook.

He was married on September 11, 1970, to Norma (Hart) Daly, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2007.

He is survived by two children, Ricky Daly and Lori Daly, both of Titusville; two grandchildren, Doug Whitling of Titusville and Johnni Hunsburger of the state of Indiana; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas Whitling, Zach Daly, Nicholas Show, and Eleanor Hunsburger.

Also surviving are his siblings, Ken Daly (Pam) of Oil City, Harold “Hank” Daly of Oil City, Larry “Bink” Daly of Oil City, Bobby Daly of Meadville, Betty Oches of Oil City, Etta Bell Daly of Oil City, and Shirley “Punk” Daly of Meadville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Daly, Charles Daly Jr., and Ernest Daly; and two sisters, Norma Jean Beach and Clara Sprohar.

Visitation will be held Friday (May 21) from noon until 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township, where a funeral service will follow Friday at 2 p.m. Private interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

