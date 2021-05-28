Say What?!: Kindness Towards Neighbor With Vehicle Issues Leads Man to $100K Lottery Prize

SYLVA, N.C. – A North Carolina man was the definition of being a good neighbor which led him to a gas station where he hit a $100,000.00 lottery jackpot.

Ronald McCorrister was helping a neighbor work on his car when they needed to visit a gas station that he doesn’t usually go to.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.