Barbara L. Brown, 87, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, while in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Foxburg on October 11, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Rollo and Grace Gates Shirey.

She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School.

Barbara was married to James A. Brown on May 20, 1952, at the Memorial Church of Our Father Episcopal in Foxburg. Mr. Brown preceded her in death on August 3, 2020.

In her earlier years, Barb was employed at W.A. Moyer Level Works in Parker as well as Rachel Lineman’s Flower Shop and Dean’s Flower Shop.

Barbara was a long time member of Martinsburg Church in Bruin. She enjoyed flower gardening, the company of her grandchildren and family vacations. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling for many years and had visited every state in the Union.

Surviving are three children, Laurie L. Mueller and husband, Carl, of Bruin, Sharon L. Brown of Bruin, and David J. Brown of Mount Pleasant; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren; a brother, William “Bill” Shirey and his wife, Jeanne, of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Mary Shirey and James “Jim” and Carolyn Shirey, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Martinsburg Church of Bruin, 128 Main St., Bruin, from 2 – 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A funeral service will follow from the church at 4:15 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Barger, a long time family friend, officiating. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia. Memorial contributions may be made to Martinsburg Church, PO Box E, Bruin, PA 16022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

