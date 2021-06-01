Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, PA, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville.

She was born December 23, 1961, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.

She was a very sweet, caring woman. She worked in administration for a production company, as well as sales. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, football, riding motorcycles, and most especially spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Justin L. Haibach of Marble, PA; her daughter, Jessica M. Smith and her husband Jeremy of Ponder, Texas; seven grandchildren: Brooklyn Haibach and her fiancé Michael Aydelotte of Ponder, TX; Hayden Taylor, Xander Smith, Kylen Smith and Jayden Smith, all of Ponder, TX; and Everleigh and Courtney Haibach, both of Marble; two great grandchildren: Braxton and Bexleigh Aydelotte of Ponder, TX; two brothers: Barry L. Gold and his wife LuAnn of Pittsburgh, PA; Daniel L. Gold of Erie, PA; three sisters: Bobbi L. Gold of Dallas; Ronda L. Gold also of Dallas; and April L. Smith of Waterford, PA. Several nieces and nephews also survive along with a special friend, Francis Baughman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Franklin, PA.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.