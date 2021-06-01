 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Christine L. Daum

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-F6C8zlsvhMcYqR (1)Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, PA, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville.

She was born December 23, 1961, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.

She was a very sweet, caring woman. She worked in administration for a production company, as well as sales. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, football, riding motorcycles, and most especially spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Justin L. Haibach of Marble, PA; her daughter, Jessica M. Smith and her husband Jeremy of Ponder, Texas; seven grandchildren: Brooklyn Haibach and her fiancé Michael Aydelotte of Ponder, TX; Hayden Taylor, Xander Smith, Kylen Smith and Jayden Smith, all of Ponder, TX; and Everleigh and Courtney Haibach, both of Marble; two great grandchildren: Braxton and Bexleigh Aydelotte of Ponder, TX; two brothers: Barry L. Gold and his wife LuAnn of Pittsburgh, PA; Daniel L. Gold of Erie, PA; three sisters: Bobbi L. Gold of Dallas; Ronda L. Gold also of Dallas; and April L. Smith of Waterford, PA. Several nieces and nephews also survive along with a special friend, Francis Baughman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Franklin, PA.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.