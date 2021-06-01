State Police Seeking Owners of Found Items

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police are seeking the owners of the following found property:

Firearm Found in Jenks Township

Around 3:01 p.m. on Monday, May 31, a known male contacted Marienville-based State Police to report he found a firearm along State Route 66 in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the firearm is described as a .22 caliber rifle.

Anyone with information regarding this item is requested to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

Kayak Found in Harmony Township

Around 6:36 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a found kayak.

It was reported that the kayak had washed up on the shore of the Allegheny River onto a known individual’s property along Trunkeyville Road in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the kayak had a life jacket inside, but no owner information was found.

Anyone with information regarding this item is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

According to police, the kayak can be returned to the owner by identifying the kayak and items found inside.

Girl’s BMX Bike Found in Cranberry Township

Franklin-based State Police say around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, a girl’s pinkish/purple sparkly BMX bike with training wheels was located along the Cranberry Bike Trail, approximately one mile north of Franklin, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The owner of the bike may contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596 to recover it.

