Man Accused of Intentionally Striking Victim With Car in Rimersburg Acquitted on All Charges

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) &@8211; A man accused of intentionally striking a victim with his car in Rimersburg nearly two years ago was acquitted on all charges on Friday.

A jury of six men and six women found 31-year-old Randy Michael West of Slippery Rock, not guilty of the following charges during a trial in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Friday, May 28:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Judge Seidle-Patton also found West not guilty of the following summary charges:

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

According to defense attorney Blair Hindman, while the trial ran late, continuing until around 6:00 p.m., the jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes before coming to a verdict.

“He (West) was very relieved,” Hindman commented.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in September of 2019 in Rimersburg Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:16 p.m. on September 8, 2019, Trooper Reilly, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to Purity Avenue in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a crash.

Trooper Reilly was then met by a known male victim and a known female who reported that Randy Michael West arrived at the residence to pick up his son and while there got into a verbal argument with the male victim.

The victim related that West put his son in his vehicle, a red Mazda 6, and the argument continued. The known female then asked the victim to stop arguing and walk away.

The victim told police he walked away from the driveway to the other side of the residence and was standing in the yard on the opposite side of the residence as West was backing out. He went on to state that West then intentionally drove his vehicle into the front yard, approximately four feet, and struck him (the victim) with it. The victim reported West then sped up and drove out of the yard and fled the area, according to the complaint.

West was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.