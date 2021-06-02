Tractor-Trailer Crash Disrupts Traffic on Interstate 80

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Traffic was backed up for several miles on Interstate 80 westbound on Monday evening due to a tractor-trailer crash in Beaver Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township around 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed for clean-up of the crash.

Sources at the scene say traffic in the westbound lanes then backed up for several miles leading up to the site of the crash.

The scene was cleared around 9:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

