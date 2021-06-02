 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Tractor-Trailer Crash Disrupts Traffic on Interstate 80

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

9AB9B538-ACF6-4CF7-A03D-E65E27126333BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Traffic was backed up for several miles on Interstate 80 westbound on Monday evening due to a tractor-trailer crash in Beaver Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township around 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

2F04D49E-4D7C-4F25-97DF-1D1DB560E939

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed for clean-up of the crash.

Sources at the scene say traffic in the westbound lanes then backed up for several miles leading up to the site of the crash.

3EB633F5-A3BA-4D2F-A1D1-D725058F22E3

The scene was cleared around 9:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

CE30EAF6-86A4-413F-AADA-AAE397750A0E

5DMK2658


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.