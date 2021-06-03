Clarion Borough Council Approves Advertisement of New Traffic Ordinance

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Parking issues brought to light at a previous meeting were addressed in an ordinance that was approved for advertisement at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion Borough council approved a motion to advertise ordinance #2021-836 amending the borough traffic ordinance.

The ordinance addresses the parking issue created along 8th Avenue between Madison Road and Liberty Street by a previous ordinance approved in May that would move parking meters from some residential streets, including parts of Liberty Street and Sixth Avenue, to the lot on Liberty Street.

The issue that created a need for the additional ordinance was the planned elimination of parking on the east side of Eighth Avenue in the area of Liberty Street.

Two local residents brought the issue to the council’s attention, contending that the total removal of those parking spaces would be detrimental to some residents living nearby who depend on those spaces. They requested that the council consider making the areas no parking areas only between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and still allow for parking there on evenings and weekends.

The new ordinance will allow for parking on Eighth Avenue from Main Street to Madison Road in the evening hours and on weekends.

The motion to advertise the ordinance was approved in a unanimous vote.

In Other Business

In other business, the council:

– Approved a request from Clarion Area School District for the borough to provide In-Kind Services to haul away old mulch and timbers from the playground for a school district project.

– Announced a vacancy on the Storm Water Authority Board. Anyone interested in filling the vacancy is encouraged to contact the Clarion Borough office.

– Accepted the resignation of Neil Kemmer from the position of Detective effective May 28.

– Granted permission to promote Roger Wright to the Detective position at an additional $1.00 per hour.

– Accepted a bid from Bayridge Motors, Inc./Yousef Dabbaugh in the amount of $568.00 for the retired 2010 Police cruiser.

– Announced the second council meeting will be held on June 15, at 7:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Clarion Free Library.

