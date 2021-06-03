 

State Police Seeking Information on Theft in Farmington Township

Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Sunday at a business in Farmington Township.

Around 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a theft that occurred at Briar Hill Rustic Furniture in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 52-year-old male victim from Leeper reported that an unknown individual(s) smashed a wooden money box and stole $70.00 cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


