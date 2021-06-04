Area Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Two Victims

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and a man.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jeffrey Charles Gadley, of Cranberry.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, Jeffrey Gadley reportedly made comments to his family that he was going to shoot and kill a known female victim.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s boyfriend, as well, the complaint indicates.

Gadley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on June 15 with Judge Miller presiding.

