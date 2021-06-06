 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Motorcycle Crash Reported on Wayne Richard Weaver II Memorial Bridge

Sunday, June 6, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

9CB340B6-A524-43F3-8644-8D51241D0538CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcycle crash was reported on the Wayne Richard Weaver II Memorial Bridge (Toby Bridge) late Saturday night.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a motorcycle crash at the above described location came in around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

E975FB42-A2AA-4424-98D5-5EF7E9D3FA78

The scene was cleared at 12:20 a.m.

Although there were no transports, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Police will be releasing the details of the crash shortly.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.