Motorcycle Crash Reported on Wayne Richard Weaver II Memorial Bridge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcycle crash was reported on the Wayne Richard Weaver II Memorial Bridge (Toby Bridge) late Saturday night.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a motorcycle crash at the above described location came in around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:20 a.m.

Although there were no transports, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Police will be releasing the details of the crash shortly.

