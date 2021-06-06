 

State Police Calls: Harassment, Criminal Mischief, Found Property-Drugs

Sunday, June 6, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 9:54 p.m. on Friday, May 28, PSP investigated an incident of Harassment-Communication in Beaver Township.

Police list 37-year-old Michael Shreckengost, of New Bethlehem, as the arrestee.

The victim is a 26-year-old New Bethlehem female.

No other details were provided.

Criminal Mischief in Saint Petersburg Borough

State Police say an incident of criminal mischief involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado reportedly occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, on Grove Avenue, in Saint Petersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police list the arrestee as 22-year-old Bryce Dittman, of Saint Petersburg.

The victim is a 49-year-old Parker man.

Found Property/Drugs in Monroe Township

Around 12:17 p.m. on Monday, May 31, an object was found on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 62.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, June 4, 2021.


