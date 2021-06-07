Police: Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Using Racial Slurs, Firing Shot Toward Campers

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man is behind bars after he allegedly used racial slurs and fired a gun toward a group of people fishing at a pond in Jackson Township on Saturday.

Around 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, Mercer-based State Police responded to a report of a shot being fired at a location on Millbrook Road, in Jackson Township, Mercer County.

Police say during the investigation, a 27-year-old male victim from Sharon and witnesses stated they were camping and fishing on property belonging to 61-year-old Dean Marburger, of Mercer, which they had permission to do when Marburger brought a firearm down to where they were camping.

According to police, the victim and witnesses reported that Marburger pointed the firearm at the victim, loaded it, and proceeded to use several racial slurs and made threatening comments.

The victim and witnesses also told police that Marburger then randomly discharged the firearm toward the pond while they were attempting to leave.

Court documents indicate Marburger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, on the following charges:

– Ethnic Intimidation, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Mercer County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on June 16, with Magisterial District Judge D. Neil McEwen presiding.

