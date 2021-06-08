Daniel J. “Huck” Miller, Sr., 66, a well-known and well loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, OH; following a brief illness.

He was born July 6, 1954, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: William J. Miller, II and Colleen C. Schiffer Miller.

Huck graduated from Franklin High School in 1973; and had also graduated from Vo-Tech, where he earned his degree in welding and metal fabrication.

He was married December 8, 1973, to the former Karen S. O’Neil, who survives.

Huck was self-employed in the timber industry all of his life. His life’s blood was sawing lumber, felling trees, and operating his own sawmill, The MPR Lumber Company at Polk. He was also known for crafting fine wooden axes that are used and treasured by many. He enjoyed spending time with his closest friends: “Butch” Moyer and “Bud” Guilinger, both of Polk. He liked spending time on Facebook, where he met and conversed with a diverse goup of friends. He treasured the friendship he made with “Buckin’ Billy Ray” of British Columbia, Canada. The two would constantly be chatting about their experiences in the timber and lumber industry, as well as their mutual love for quality custom made knives and axes.

Huck could fix or repair most anything, and could be found tinkering around his home and sawmill constantly. He enjoyed traveling, especially out west. He extensively traveled the United States, and had visited most of the lower 48 states. Huck was very active with The Boy Scouts of America, and was the longtime Scout Master of Troop #26 of Polk.

Huck attended both The Rocky Grove Pilgrim Holiness Church, and The North Sandy Presbyterian Church.

He was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling stories, and his prized collection of firearms and custom knives. He especially enjoyed sharing fun times with his family, and playing an important role in his grandchildren’s lives. He enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Bella and will be always fondly remembered for teaching her to yodel. Huck will be deeply missed by so many who loved and cared for him and whose lives he touched!

In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by a son, Daniel J. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Polk; in addition to his beloved grandchildren: Eileen, Clarice, and Josiah Miller.

He is also survived by his siblings: Patricia Reisinger and her husband, Jim of Polk; James “Jimmy” Miller and his wife, Cathe also of Polk; and Connie Helmick of Meadville. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Stephen O’Neil and his wife, Dolores of Polk; and sisters-in-law: Margaret O’Neil of Cochranton; and Nancy Preston and her husband, Randy of Polk; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William J. Miller, III; and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Phyllis O’Neil.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The Salvation Army, 737 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323; The North Sandy Presbyterian Church, 2139 Raymilton Road, Utica, PA 16362; or to The Rocky Grove Pilgrim Holiness Church, 925 Rocky Grove Avenue, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

