JBurg Baseball, Punxsy and DCC Softball Advance: June 7 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

June 7 Playoff scores and recaps.

Softball Scores

Punxsutawney 4, Lincoln 3 (10 Innings)

A superb pitching performance from Kendal Johnston coupled with clutch hits advanced Punxsutawney to the PIAA quarterfinals with a 4-3, 10-inning win over Lincoln.

Johnston held Lincoln to three runs on seven hits, striking out 13 and only walking one in a 10-inning complete-game performance. Ciarra Toven came up with a clutch double to keep the Chucks alive in the seventh, and Punxsy took advantage of a pair of errors to snatch the victory in the 10th. Elliott Ferrent and Johnston each led Punxsy with two hits.

The Chucks broke things open in the fourth, as a Madi Shiock single, an error, and a Ferrent single loaded the bases with no outs. Allie Meko then came through with a 2-RBI single to give Punxsutawney a 2-0 lead, although Lincoln would escape the inning without any further damage.

Lincoln replied with a three-run fifth to take the lead, with a wild pitch and a 2-RBI single by Julia Nardone putting the Wolverines ahead, 3-2. In the bottom of the seventh, and with Punxsutawney down to their last out, Johnston walked, bringing Toven to the plate. Toven launched a double to left field, scoring Johnston to tie the game at three. Lincoln would record the final out of the inning to send the game into extras.

The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the tenth. With the 10th inning starting with a runner on second, Lincoln elected to intentionally walk Toven. After an error loaded the bases with no outs, another error on a ball hit by Kaylee Guidice would bring home the winning run, giving the Chucks a 4-3 win.

Punxsutawney will advance to face Cambria Heights in the PIAA quarterfinals on Thursday.

Clearfield 1, Highlands 7

Recap to Come.

C-L 5, Cambridge Springs 9

Clarion-Limestone saw their magical season end with a 9-5 loss to Cambridge Springs on Monday afternoon at Penn State Behrend in Erie.

The loss ends a fantastic ride for C-L, where they went from the lowest seed (7) in the District 9 tournament to making the PIAA tournament.

The Lady Lions, who ended their season at 9-8 overall, trailed 9-1 heading to the seventh inning. C-L proceeded to score four runs in the top of the seventh inning, tightening the game to the final score of 9-5.

Read the full recap by Steve Smail here.

Union City 9, Moniteau 0

Recap to Come.

DuBois Central Catholic 14, Leechburg 9

DCC exploded for 13 runs in the first two innings and held off a Leechburg surge to win 14-9, advancing to the PIAA quarterfinals. The Cardinals got the job done early, using a string of singles to take a swift 7-0 lead in the first inning. Five DCC players tallied RBI in the frame, with a Chelsea Busatto RBI double serving as the biggest hit of the scoring rush.

DCC kept on it in the second, as Mia Meholick smashed a towering home run to lead off the inning. A pair of doubles by Madison Hoyt and Jessy Frank drove in two more runs, and a pair of singles and an RBI groundout allowed the Cardinals to take a commanding 13-0 lead after two. Holding a 14-2 lead in the fifth, Leechburg came storming back, using walks and singles to score runs, slashing DCC’s lead to 14-9. Fortunately for the Cardinals, Leechburg would get no closer, as Morgan Tyler rebounded to throw a scoreless sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Tyler allowed 13 hits and seven earned in the complete-game win, striking out six. Meholick hed DCC at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a home run. Nine different Cardinals had hits in the contest, with Busatto, Hoyt, Kaylee Risser, and Frank also registering a pair of hits.

DCC moves on to face Glendale in the PIAA Quarterfinals on Thursday.

Baseball Scores

Elk County Catholic 2, Union City 3 (8 Innings)

Recap to come.

Johnsonburg 8, Carmichaels 3

A strong pitching performance from Gabe Watts alongside big hitting from the core of the order pushed Johnsonburg into the PIAA Quarterfinals with an 8-3 win over Carmichaels. Watts pitched six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out nine. Aiden Zimmerman pitched a scoreless seventh to preserve the lead.

The middle of Johnsonburg’s order led the Rams at the dish, with Camron Marciniak going 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI, Domenic Allegretto going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and Kaden Dennis going 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI. Johnsonburg trailed 2-1 after the top of the third, but rallied for four in the bottom of the inning to take a permanent lead. A 2-RBI single by Dennis was the key hit of the frame.

Johnsonburg tallied two more in the fifth, with Luke Zimmerman doubling home Dennis and Jefferson Freeburg scoring on a passed ball. The teams exchanged runs in the sixth to set the final score. Johnsonburg will advance to face Shenango on Thursday.

Montour 6, Clearfield 1

Montour’s stellar pitching gave them the edge in a 6-1 win over Clearfield, eliminating the Bison from the state playoffs. Gannon Kadlecik pitched the first five innings for Montour, allowing only one run on three hits, striking out eight. Jon Tokarczyk and Mason Sike combined to allow only one hit over the final two frames, closing out the win.

Hunter Dixon took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on 10 hits, striking out seven. Blake Prestash had a pair of hits for Clearfield.

Montour asserted themselves early, scoring four in the first to set the tone. The teams exchanged runs in the fifth, and Montour scored their sixth run of the game in the top of the seventh.

DuBois Central Catholic 7, Eden Christian Academy 8

A late surge by Eden Christian powered the Warriors to an 8-7 win over Dubois Central Catholic. DCC led 7-3 after three innings, but a fourth inning score and pair of fifth-inning home runs tied the game at seven. Eden Christian scored one in the top of the seventh to secure the win, eliminating DCC from playoff contention.

Carter Hickman had three hits for DCC in the loss, while Damon Foster had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Hickman and Kaden Brezenski had the lion’s share of work on the mound for DCC, allowing eight runs on nine hits, walking five and striking out four.

DCC tallied a pair of runs in the first and second to take a 4-0 lead. A two-run single by Damon Foster got the Cardinals on the board, and singles by Matt Pyne and Carter Hickman in the second doubled DCC’s lead.

After Eden Christian scored three in the top half of the inning, DCC replied with three runs of their own. A single by Zach Spellen as well as a walk and hit-by-pitch drove in the three DCC runs in the frame. DCC had 10 hits through three innings.

An Eden Christian double in the fourth drove in a run, cutting DCC’s lead to 7-4. A pair of fifth-inning blasts for Eden Christian tied the game, with an Andrew Prouty solo bomb and a Malachi Manges two-run shot equalling the score.

Eden Christian took the win in the top of the seventh, as Eli Szenyari singled home Roberto Farfan, who tripled with one out in the inning. ECC put two runners on in the seventh, but Christian Cropper forced worked his way out of trouble to seal the win.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.