Two Vehicle Crash Reported on CL School Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on CL School Road on Thursday evening.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a crash was reported on CL School Road in the area of Simpson Road around 5:52 p.m.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:24 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.