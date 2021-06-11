 

Two Vehicle Crash Reported on CL School Road

Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

05C55CCA-6570-4134-BF76-E513378B23A3CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on CL School Road on Thursday evening.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a crash was reported on CL School Road in the area of Simpson Road around 5:52 p.m.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

6EE81406-1C80-4258-98F0-7FA255EEC9CB

The scene was cleared around 7:24 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

B9B30DB4-AF96-4B55-9992-66928FC90D78


