Clarion Man Charged With Pulling Woman Off Bed, Injuring Her Due in Court Tomorrow

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly pulled a woman off the edge of a bed, injuring her during a domestic dispute is due in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Jack Alan Walker is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:46 p.m. on May 5, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on 5th Avenue for a report of a domestic incident.

Police spoke to Jack Walker who reported getting into an argument with a known victim. Walker reportedly told police that the victim had pushed him but he did not touch the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, police then spoke to the victim, who reported she pushed Walker to get him away from her. The victim stated that Walker then grabbed her by the feet and pulled her off of the bed.

The victim showed police a bruise on her right elbow which she said hit a metal bed frame when Walker pulled her off the bed, the complaint notes.

Police then questioned Walker again, and he reportedly said that he did push the victim to get her away from him, but he denied pulling her off of the bed, the complaint indicates.

After police observed the bed frame which corresponded with the victim’s injury, Walker was placed in custody.

The charges were filed against Walker through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on May 17.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on June 4.


