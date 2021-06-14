 

GANT: Boyd Could Serve Up to 40 Years in State Prison for Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

state-prisonCLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A former DuBois man facing 200 various felony charges for sexually assaulting a young girl could serve up to 40 years in state prison.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

On Friday, Edward V. Boyd, 32, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of rape of a child before Judge Paul Cherry, who sentenced him to serve 10 to 20 years in state prison on each count, giving him a total sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Prior to sentencing, a short hearing was held to review a report from a professional from the sexual assessment board, which concluded that Boyd was a sexually violent predator. Cherry agreed with that assessment and legally classified him with that distinction.

Under Megan’s Law, he will have to register with law enforcement for the rest of his life.

The charges stem from incidents that began when the victim was eight years old and ended when she was 12 years old.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators that Boyd had sex with her every day after school during that time frame at a Sandy Township residence.

When he was interviewed by police, Boyd reportedly admitted to having sex with her 40 different times when she was around 12 years old.

Boyd explained that he was addicted to crystal methamphetamine at that time and the drug made him feel “invincible.”

This was not his first sexual assault case.

In February of 2019, Boyd pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory sexual assault for his relationship with a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 12 months to two years in state prison.

An assessment done prior to the previous sentencing determined he was not a sexually violent predator.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, his relationship with the girl was revealed after the victim reported to police that Boyd had struck her in the back of the head causing a “golf ball-sized hematoma”.

She later revealed that she and Boyd were involved in an intimate relationship and he hit her after she tried to break up with him.

Boyd told police that the victim was the aggressor and that he wanted to wait until she was 18 years old, but she was flirty and would “come on to him”.


