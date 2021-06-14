Clarion American Legion Auxiliary Awards Eight 2021 Scholarships

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion American Legion Auxiliary presented eight 2021 scholarship awards at the recent Memorial Day services.

Receiving scholarships were Makenna Armagost (A-C Valley), Ali Hurt (Clarion University), Jamey Gunning (Clarion University), Abigail Henry (Keystone), Megan Himes (Redbank), Corine Lloyd (Keystone), Ciara Mills (Redbank Valley), and Brianna VanTassel (Keystone).

Presenting the awards was Mary Orsino from American Legion Auxiliary Post #066.

