Robert James Stahlman, age 80 of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Born February 5, 1941, in Limestone, he was the son of the late Darrell and Betty Collett Stahlman. He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and continued his education at the Robert Morris School of Business.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army.

He married the former Carol A. Bowersox on July 31, 1971, and she survives.

Bob was self-employed for over 50 years at Stahlman Trucking in New Bethlehem, along with his brother, Alan.

He was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed refurbishing antique toy trucks.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; two brothers, Jerry Stahlman and his wife, Eula, of Alta Vista, Virginia and Alan Stahlman and his wife, Mae, of New Bethlehem; one sister, Judy Miller of Frogtown; two brothers-in-law, John Bowersox and his wife Terri and Robert Bowersox and his wife Dottie, all of New Bethlehem, and a sister-in-law, Linda Weaver and her husband, Denny, also of New Bethlehem.

Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Chuck Miller, and in-laws, Tommy and Louise Bowersox.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Doug Henry officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

\Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.