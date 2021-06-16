 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Georgia Peach Ice Cream

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

One refreshing bite of this ice cream, and you’ll be in heaven!

Ingredients

4 eggs
1-1/4 cups sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cups whole milk
2 cans (14 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk
1-3/4 pounds fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

Directions

-In a large heavy saucepan, whisk eggs, 1 cup sugar, and salt until blended; stir in milk. Cook over low heat until the mixture is just thick enough to coat a spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat immediately.

-Quickly transfer to a bowl; place bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally for 2 minutes. Stir in sweetened condensed milk. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

-When ready to freeze, in a small bowl, mash peaches with remaining sugar; let stand 30 minutes. Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full with custard, stirring in some of the peaches; freeze according to manufacturers’ directions. Refrigerate the remaining mixture until ready to freeze.

-Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze 2-4 hours or until firm. Repeat with the remaining ice cream mixture and peaches.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


