Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Georgia Peach Ice Cream

One refreshing bite of this ice cream, and you’ll be in heaven!

Ingredients

4 eggs

1-1/4 cups sugar, divided



1/2 teaspoon salt4 cups whole milk2 cans (14 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk1-3/4 pounds fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

Directions

-In a large heavy saucepan, whisk eggs, 1 cup sugar, and salt until blended; stir in milk. Cook over low heat until the mixture is just thick enough to coat a spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat immediately.

-Quickly transfer to a bowl; place bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally for 2 minutes. Stir in sweetened condensed milk. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

-When ready to freeze, in a small bowl, mash peaches with remaining sugar; let stand 30 minutes. Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full with custard, stirring in some of the peaches; freeze according to manufacturers’ directions. Refrigerate the remaining mixture until ready to freeze.

-Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze 2-4 hours or until firm. Repeat with the remaining ice cream mixture and peaches.

