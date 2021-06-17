 

Five Area Scouts Earn Eagle Rank

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

198267434_981694669310112_3799018610851566270_nFOREST CO., Pa. (ETY) – Five scouts from Tionesta Troop 82 have earned the rank of Eagle Scout this year.

(Pictured, left to right: Colt Price, Kaden Kocjancic, Logan Niederriter, Warren Dashner, and Tristan Chambers)

– Colt Price is the son of Curt and Jennifer Price, of Endeaver. Colt’s Eagle Scout Project was building raised garden beds at the Tionesta Dam.

– Kaden Kocjancic is the grandson of Rudolph and Cheryl Kocjancic, of Leeper. Kaden’s Eagle Scout Project was building an archery range at the Tionesta Dam.

– Logan Niederriter is the son of Eric and Valerie Niederriter, of Oil City. Logan’s Eagle Scout Project was making the plantation trail path better at the Tionesta Dam.

– Warren Dashner is the son of Richard and Amy Dashner, of East Hickory. Warren’s Eagle Scout Project was building a kayak/canoe ramp and adding tie poles for the Amish at the Nebraska Bridge.

– Tristan Chambers is the son of John and Carissa Chambers, of East Hickory. Tristan’s Eagle Scout Project was rehabilitating the Tionesta Beach volleyball court.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, only about six percent of Scouts on average attain Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout, which requires individuals to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community; earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business, and the environment; and research, organize and complete a large community service project.


