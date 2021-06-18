Area Teen Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area teen was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, on State Route 36, at its intersection with Pansy Road, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2008 Jeep Commander, operated by a known 17-year-old male, of Summerville, was entering State Route 36 north from Pansy Road and failed to observe a 2013 Chrysler 200, operated by 49-year-old Angel M. Christner, of Punxsutawney, traveling southbound in the oncoming lane. The Jeep then struck the Chrysler.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

The Jeep sustained functional damage to the right front of the vehicle, and the Chrysler sustained disabling damage to the entire passenger side.

The Chrysler was towed from the scene by McPherson’s Towing.

Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.

The teen driver was cited for a stop sign violation.

