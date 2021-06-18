 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Teen Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area teen was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, on State Route 36, at its intersection with Pansy Road, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2008 Jeep Commander, operated by a known 17-year-old male, of Summerville, was entering State Route 36 north from Pansy Road and failed to observe a 2013 Chrysler 200, operated by 49-year-old Angel M. Christner, of Punxsutawney, traveling southbound in the oncoming lane. The Jeep then struck the Chrysler.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

The Jeep sustained functional damage to the right front of the vehicle, and the Chrysler sustained disabling damage to the entire passenger side.

The Chrysler was towed from the scene by McPherson’s Towing.

Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.

The teen driver was cited for a stop sign violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.