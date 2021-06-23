Gary Paul Mottern, 75, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, while a resident of Snyder Memorial Health Center in Marienville, PA.

He was born on June 3, 1946, to the late Samuel H. and Julia A. (Sprague) Mottern in DuBois, PA.

Gary was a machinist and worked for McDowell Manufacturing in DuBois but retired from the Reynoldsville Casket Company.

Gary married Netta J. Foltz on September 17, 1971; Netta preceded him in passing on January 7, 2016. He was a very devoted husband and loving caregiver for his wife.

Gary is survived by three step children; Edward Mohney; Sandra Ellis; Dennis (Rita) Mohney; two sisters; Helen Long; Velma (Keith) Long; four grandchildren; Denita (Anthony Flythe) Mohney; Jane (Shawn McCool) Keth; Kenneth (Lisa) Ellis; Edward (Tracey) Mohney; three step grandsons; seven great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was preceded in passing by four siblings; Arlene Wylam; Evelyn Borden; Louise Mottern; David Mottern; and two step grandsons.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at Syphrit Cemetery, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

