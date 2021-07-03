Boom! Where to Watch Fireworks, Celebrate Independence Day in the Clarion County Area

Your guide to Fourth of July parades, fireworks, concerts, and other events happening in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

CLARION COUNTY

Saturday, July 3, 2021

I Love Clarion Celebration

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Clarion Mall

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold the annual “I Love Clarion” Celebration on Saturday, July 3, for family, friends, and the local community to celebrate our nation’s independence.

Events throughout the day include a Craft Show and Sidewalk Sales, Veteran’s Crafts, Bingo, Games, a Box Chicken Picnic, an Eating Contest, Food Vendors, and more.

Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and the evening concluded with a fireworks display.

**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:35 p.m.

Redbank Valley Chamber Freedom Fest

Noon to 9:30 p.m. at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem

Enjoy live entertainment, carnival games, small games of chance, bouncy houses, a dunk tank, food, fun, and fireworks at Freedom Fest.

**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk.

Corsica’s Independence Day Celebration

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Corsica

10:30 a.m. – Parade

5 p.m. – Pie and Cake Auction

6 p.m. – Second Strike D.J. Service

**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Wolf’s Corners Fair

Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds, Tionesta, Pa.

11 a.m. – Gates & Fair Exhibits Open

1 p.m. – Carnival Opens

2 p.m. – Open Livestock/Pet & Owner Costume Contest

3:30 p.m. – Lil’Buckeroo Rodeo & Mutton Busting

5 p.m. – Extreme Bull Riding by Rafter Z Rodeo Co

6-8 p.m. – Fair Exhibits Released

Multiple Shows – Doug Ryan Wood Carver, Firefighter Show, Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Tiger Show

**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.

FOREST COUNTY

Sunday, July 4, 2021

​Marienville July 4Th Celebration

1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) Park in Marienville

The fun begins at 1 PM at MACA Park for the annual July 4th celebration. There will be an estate sale, parade at 4 PM, softball, volleyball, horseshoes, swimming, music by TRIXX from 7 – 10 and the evening ends with fireworks by Rizers.

**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Jolly July 3rd Festival

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Justus Park in Oil City

Fireworks, food, live music, games, and more will be available this year at Oil City Arts Council’s annual Jolly July 3rd Festival.

This year’s activities include a kid’s magic show, balloon animals, dog obedience/agility demonstration, and mechanical puppet demonstration. The evening also features food vendors, live music by Mostly Brass and Lawyers, Guns & Money, and is topped off with Fireworks by Pyrotecnico sponsored by the Oil City Firefighters Local 700.

**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Thunder Over Franklin

Dusk at at Riverfront Park in Franklin

Franklin’s 4th of July Festivities will wrap up with Thunder Over Franklin Fireworks by Pyrotechnico.

**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Punxsutawney Festival in the Park

Dusk at Barclay Square

Punxsutawney Festival in the Park wraps up with Fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk.

Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July

Noon to 10 p.m.

Roller hockey, swimming, a craft show, a patriotic program, a picnic, a car, truck, and motorcycle show, games, special events, a parade, and fireworks are just part of the fun at the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July.

**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Reynoldsville’s 7th Annual Red, White, & Blueberry Festival

July 9-11 in downtown Reynoldsville

From a parade and a craft and vendor sale to fireworks, Reynoldsville’s 7th Annual Red, White, & Blueberry Festival has it all!

**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

