Boom! Where to Watch Fireworks, Celebrate Independence Day in the Clarion County Area
Your guide to Fourth of July parades, fireworks, concerts, and other events happening in Clarion County and surrounding areas.
CLARION COUNTY
Saturday, July 3, 2021
I Love Clarion Celebration
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Clarion Mall
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold the annual “I Love Clarion” Celebration on Saturday, July 3, for family, friends, and the local community to celebrate our nation’s independence.
Events throughout the day include a Craft Show and Sidewalk Sales, Veteran’s Crafts, Bingo, Games, a Box Chicken Picnic, an Eating Contest, Food Vendors, and more.
Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and the evening concluded with a fireworks display.
**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Redbank Valley Chamber Freedom Fest
Noon to 9:30 p.m. at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem
Enjoy live entertainment, carnival games, small games of chance, bouncy houses, a dunk tank, food, fun, and fireworks at Freedom Fest.
**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk.
Corsica’s Independence Day Celebration
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Corsica
10:30 a.m. – Parade
5 p.m. – Pie and Cake Auction
6 p.m. – Second Strike D.J. Service
**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Wolf’s Corners Fair
Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds, Tionesta, Pa.
11 a.m. – Gates & Fair Exhibits Open
1 p.m. – Carnival Opens
2 p.m. – Open Livestock/Pet & Owner Costume Contest
3:30 p.m. – Lil’Buckeroo Rodeo & Mutton Busting
5 p.m. – Extreme Bull Riding by Rafter Z Rodeo Co
6-8 p.m. – Fair Exhibits Released
Multiple Shows – Doug Ryan Wood Carver, Firefighter Show, Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Tiger Show
**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.
FOREST COUNTY
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Marienville July 4Th Celebration
1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) Park in Marienville
The fun begins at 1 PM at MACA Park for the annual July 4th celebration. There will be an estate sale, parade at 4 PM, softball, volleyball, horseshoes, swimming, music by TRIXX from 7 – 10 and the evening ends with fireworks by Rizers.
**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.
VENANGO COUNTY
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Jolly July 3rd Festival
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Justus Park in Oil City
Fireworks, food, live music, games, and more will be available this year at Oil City Arts Council’s annual Jolly July 3rd Festival.
This year’s activities include a kid’s magic show, balloon animals, dog obedience/agility demonstration, and mechanical puppet demonstration. The evening also features food vendors, live music by Mostly Brass and Lawyers, Guns & Money, and is topped off with Fireworks by Pyrotecnico sponsored by the Oil City Firefighters Local 700.
**FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Thunder Over Franklin
Dusk at at Riverfront Park in Franklin
Franklin’s 4th of July Festivities will wrap up with Thunder Over Franklin Fireworks by Pyrotechnico.
**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Punxsutawney Festival in the Park
Dusk at Barclay Square
Punxsutawney Festival in the Park wraps up with Fireworks on Sunday, July 4.
**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk.
Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July
Noon to 10 p.m.
Roller hockey, swimming, a craft show, a patriotic program, a picnic, a car, truck, and motorcycle show, games, special events, a parade, and fireworks are just part of the fun at the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July.
**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Reynoldsville’s 7th Annual Red, White, & Blueberry Festival
July 9-11 in downtown Reynoldsville
From a parade and a craft and vendor sale to fireworks, Reynoldsville’s 7th Annual Red, White, & Blueberry Festival has it all!
**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.
