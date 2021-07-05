Terrie Lynn Martin, 50, of Strattanville, PA passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 3, 2021, at the Alleghany Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on September 25, 1970, in Clarion, the daughter of the late Thomas and Linda Eisenman Bowser.

She was married to Gregory (Gail) Martin of Lake Lucy, the father of her children who survives and survived by her significant other, Tom Yount of New Bethlehem, PA.

Also surviving are two daughters, Shaylee Eisenman and her husband Blaine of Venus and Amanda Martin and significant other Justin of Fryburg, four grandchildren, MaKenzie, Lynnzie, Avah and Bentlee along with several nieces and nephews.

She was also survived by her best friends Ella Croy and Barb Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Shelia Blust.

Terrie enjoyed photography, riding the Harley, spending time with her grandchildren and family, watching wildlife and sitting by the river.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be private and held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.