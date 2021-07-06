Police Release Details of Route 322 Crash That Injured Emlenton Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that injured an Emlenton man on Route 322 late last month.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, on US 322 at its intersection with Carry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 68-year-old Robert W. Renfrew, of Emlenton, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Astro Van traveling east on US 322 when he began to swerve to the right for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then went off the roadway and into a ditch, continued east along the ditch, and struck a culvert. It then went airborne, rotating counterclockwise, and landed on its passenger side facing west. It continued approximately 15 feet further east before coming to a final rest on the southern berm of the eastbound lane.

Community Ambulance Service transported Renfrew to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Minich’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Renfrew was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, July 5, 2021.

