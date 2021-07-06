 

Police Release Details of Route 322 Crash That Injured Emlenton Man

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that injured an Emlenton man on Route 322 late last month.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, on US 322 at its intersection with Carry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 68-year-old Robert W. Renfrew, of Emlenton, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Astro Van traveling east on US 322 when he began to swerve to the right for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then went off the roadway and into a ditch, continued east along the ditch, and struck a culvert. It then went airborne, rotating counterclockwise, and landed on its passenger side facing west. It continued approximately 15 feet further east before coming to a final rest on the southern berm of the eastbound lane.

Community Ambulance Service transported Renfrew to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Minich’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Renfrew was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, July 5, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

