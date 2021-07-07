David P. Zook, 73, of Franklin, entered into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at The Caring Place.

He was born March 8, 1948, the son of Rev. Paul and Beatrice Zook. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School, class of 1966.

Dave excelled in music and enjoyed sharing how he gave a memorable rendition of Chief Sitting Bull in the school’s production of “Annie, Get Your Gun!” He loved his time playing French horn and trumpet in the Meadville Thunderbirds and Twin City Imperial drum corps, winning many individual competitions for his musical skill. He also enjoyed many years of singing Baritone in a barbershop chorus and quartet, as well as building and programing computers.

Following high school, Dave attended Grove City College, Carnegie Tech, and later graduated from Edinboro University with a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Engineering Administration. He retired from Joy Manufacturing after working 35 years.

He and the former Patricia Mong were married September 6, 1969 and were married for 25 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Autumn Zook of Franklin, and Tara Dunlap (Larry) of Erie; his two sons, Adam Zook of Winston-Salem, NC, Andrew Motter of Oil City; his grandsons, Kaelan Miller, Ryan Dunlap, and Samuel Dunlap, all of Erie, and Owen Zook of Winston-Salem, NC.; his sister, Sharon Peterson (Mark) of Cranberry; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Troy Zook.

Family and friends will be invited to gather on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1 pm to 3 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for David will be held at the Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, July 9, 2021 beginning at 11 am.

He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter: 1501 Reedsdale Road, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; and/or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

