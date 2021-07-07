UPDATE: Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The highway, with had been closed from Exit 42 (Route 38/Emlenton) to Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) due to a tractor-trailer collision, has been reopened.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a tractor-trailer collision on Interstate 80 westbound around 3:55 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance, and Emlenton Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Franklin-based State Police, Hovis Truck Service, and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

Police are expected to release additional information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

