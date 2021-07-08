 

Helen J. Carlson

Thursday, July 8, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gEQlRI9OaCfSHelen J. Carlson, 94, of Willoughby, OH, died July 5, 2021 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby.

She was born April 22, 1927 in Sheffield, PA.

Mrs. Carlson worked at National Fuel Gas Company. Her hobbies were sewing and reading. Helen enjoyed movie mysteries and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Carlson was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City and Advent Lutheran in Mentor Ohio. Socially she was a member of the Red Hats.

Survivors include her daughters, Georgia Horner and Michelle Bruno; grandchildren, Adam Horner, Erica Horner, Nicholas Bruno, and Leah Jarvis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Lex” Carlson; parents, George and Beatrice Johnson; and her brother, Stanley Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. with a funeral service following on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Avenue Oil City PA 16301. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery, Oil City, PA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 7985 Munson Rd., Mentor, OH 44060.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


