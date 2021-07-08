Joan L. Voloshin, 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 7:38 P.M., Monday, July 5, 2021 at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Born March 9, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Parry Fuller.

Joan enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She loved the outdoors and nature. Above all, Joan loved spending time with her family.

On March 14, 1964 she married Richard J. Voloshin Jr. and he preceded her in death on July 19, 1994.

Surviving are two children, Patricia Voloshin (John) of Franklin and Richard J. Voloshin Jr. (Michelle) of York; a granddaughter, Brooke James and her husband Jesse of York and two great-grandchildren Emery James and Addison James, both of York.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Moore, Louise Robson and Gerry Johnson.

There will be no visitation or services.

Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or the American Cancer Society by visiting their website, www.cancer.org

