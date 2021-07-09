Elizabeth “Betty” J. Mertzeis, 92, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

She was born in Homestead, PA, on November 7, 1928, to the late Thomas R. and Carrie J. (Page) Lloyd.

On April 27, 1951, she married the love of her life, William A. Mertzeis, at the 1st Christian Church in Munhall, PA. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2014.

Betty worked for U.S. Steel in the payroll department until she and William started a family. She was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta. She was a member of the Dorcus Circle at church and loved her church family. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed being on Facebook.

She is survived by her sons: William L. Mertzeis and his wife Debbie, of Tionesta, PA, Terry L. Mertzeis and his wife Robin, of Catskill, NY, and Scott T. Mertzeis and his wife Candy, of Columbia, SC; brother, Dane T. Lloyd and his wife Faye, of West Mifflin, PA; nine granddaughters and thirteen great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353. A funeral service will follow at 12:00pm at the church with Rev. Rick Helsel, as officiant. Interment will take place at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

