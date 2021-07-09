Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road Titusville, passed away, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Gabe was born on January 5, 2009, in Seneca, PA, a son of David and Kerri Shaffer Sobina. He was a student at the Oil City Middle School.

Gabe enjoyed playing video games with friends, loving his animals, playing baseball, swimming and riding his golf cart. He was kind hearted, loving, and always smiling.

In addition to his parents, Gabe is survived by a sister, Grace of Titusville; maternal grandparents, Stephen and Marty Shaffer of Titusville; paternal grandparents, Timothy and Karen Sobina of Franklin; maternal great grandmother, Alice Shaffer of Oil City; aunts and uncles, Rebecca Middleton and husband Adam of Titusville, Dana Ripple of Franklin, Sam and Charlene Dillinger of West Palm Beach, FL, Luke and Patty Dillinger of Wilcox, PA, and Jen and Anthony Coppola of Oil City; and numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles.

Gabe was preceded in death by the following grandparents, Larry Dillinger, Darlene and Ralph Sharrar, Wade and Shirley Simons, and Richard Shaffer; an aunt, Stacey Ludwick; and cousins, Laurann Ripple and Stephen Dillinger.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on August 13, 2021, at a time to be determined at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA, 16323.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Venango County Humane Society 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA, 16346.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

