 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jerry Lynn Cooper

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bUgrri8GfnWj (1)Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, PA, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Corsica.

She was born on December 30, 1960, in Reno, Nevada, and was the daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia Wyant Watterson.

Jerry attended Karns City High School and later found her love for the outdoors. She enjoyed spending her time doing anything where she could be outside. Some of her favorite activities included kayaking, fishing, horse riding, and of course, spending time with her grandkids.

Jerry is survived by her 3 children: Kasey Anthony (Matthew Young) of Corsica, Patricia (Todd) Goodman of Callensburg, and Brandon Cooper of Shippenville. Her 3 brothers: Rick (Dale) Watterson of New Hampshire, Randy (Karen) Watterson of South Carolina, and Mike (Karen) Watterson of West Sunbury, PA, as well as 1 sister: Julie (Bill) Thompson of Buffalo, New York. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Chloe and Daimon Bellesfield, Maddox and Rosa Young, Arianna, Nickole, Abigale, and Elizabeth Goodman, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Patricia Wyant Watterson.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, PA (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Saturday, July 17th, from 2:00-4:00 PM. A memorial service will take place starting at 4:00 PM.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.