Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, PA, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Corsica.

She was born on December 30, 1960, in Reno, Nevada, and was the daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia Wyant Watterson.

Jerry attended Karns City High School and later found her love for the outdoors. She enjoyed spending her time doing anything where she could be outside. Some of her favorite activities included kayaking, fishing, horse riding, and of course, spending time with her grandkids.

Jerry is survived by her 3 children: Kasey Anthony (Matthew Young) of Corsica, Patricia (Todd) Goodman of Callensburg, and Brandon Cooper of Shippenville. Her 3 brothers: Rick (Dale) Watterson of New Hampshire, Randy (Karen) Watterson of South Carolina, and Mike (Karen) Watterson of West Sunbury, PA, as well as 1 sister: Julie (Bill) Thompson of Buffalo, New York. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Chloe and Daimon Bellesfield, Maddox and Rosa Young, Arianna, Nickole, Abigale, and Elizabeth Goodman, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Patricia Wyant Watterson.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, PA (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Saturday, July 17th, from 2:00-4:00 PM. A memorial service will take place starting at 4:00 PM.

